West Ham reach £39 million agreement with Ajax for Mohammed Kudus

West Ham FC
West Ham United are on the verge of signing Mohammed Kudus from Ajax.

That’s according to leading transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, who claims the two clubs have verbally agreed to a deal worth £39 million (€45 million) including add-ons and a potential sell-on clause.

West Ham fans will be delighted David Moyes is close to signing one of his top summer targets. Set to join on a five-year contract, Kudus, 23, off the back of a hugely impressive World Cup campaign with Ghana last winter, is now one of Europe’s most exciting attackers.

And set to play in the famous colours of West Ham, the Accra-born 23-year-old will be hopeful he can follow in the footsteps of some of the club’s biggest modern-day legends, such as Dimitri Payet, Frank Lampard and Mark Noble.

During his time with Ajax, Kudus, who joined the Eredivisie giants from Nordsjaelland in 2020, has directly contributed to 39 goals in 87 games in all competitions.

