Chelsea are reportedly very interested in signing Ivan Fresneda from Real Valladolid.

A report from Spanish publication AS claims that Chelsea are yet to make an offer for the player, but they remain keen on signing the 18-year-old. The likes of Crystal Palace and West Ham United are very interested in the defender as well.

Fresneda is highly rated in Spanish football and he has a big future ahead of him. He has the talent to develop into a key player for all three Premier League clubs and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

Chelsea need to sign a quality right-back, especially after the persistent injury problems of Reece James. The 18-year-old Real Valladolid defender could be a solid, long-term investment.

West Ham need to add more depth to the side as well and Fresneda could prove to be a quality option to have. He could compete with Vladimir Coufal for the starting spot this season and establish himself as a key player for West Ham in the coming seasons.

As far as Crystal Palace are concerned, they could use defensive reinforcements as well.

The 18-year-old has been linked with Barcelona as well and it will be interesting to see if any of the three Premier League clubs manage to get a deal done in the remaining days of the window.

Chelsea in particular need to plug the gaps in their squad in order to get back to the Champions League. Fresneda could prove to be the ideal alternative to Reece James while he remains sidelined with an injury.