Chelsea dealt major transfer blow as wanted forward rejects approach

Chelsea are set to come up short in their pursuit of Bradley Barcola.

The Lyon attacker has attracted high-profile interest this summer. Manchester City were admirers before they signed Jeremy Doku, Paris Saint-Germain have been actively pursuing a deal and Chelsea fancy him as an alternative to Michael Olise.

However, despite having his pick of a few clubs, according to recent reports, Barcola, 20, has a clear preference to join Paris Saint-Germain.

That’s according to a recent report from 90min, who claim the highly-rated 20-year-old has ‘made it clear’ to Chelsea he only wants to leave Lyon for the Parc des Princes with Paris Saint-Germain now ‘working hard’ to finalise a deal with their Ligue 1 rivals.

As for Chelsea, despite the team putting in a great performance and winning 3-0 against Luton Town on Friday night, Mauricio Pochettino will feel his transfer plans are somewhat chaotic.

There is now just one week left in the window and failure to capture at least one more attacker could see Raheem Sterling, who has been in inspired form, entrusted to lead the side.