Exclusive: Liverpool exploring options for Salah replacement after £100m offer

With only a few days left of the current transfer window, Liverpool have been steadfast in their position that striker, Mo Salah, isn’t for sale, however, the insistence of Al Ittihad could change things completely over the next few days.

According to CaughtOffside sources with knowledge behind the scenes at Anfield, there has been an evaluation of what players could come in to replace the Egyptian King.

That’s because the Saudi Pro League side will, with a £100m offer for the player, continue to insist he joins them before Friday night’s deadline.

Juventus star, Federico Chiesa and Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix are two of the names apparently being considered at this stage.

It’s not only in attack where Liverpool are looking at potential new signings either.

The last few days are likely to be important for the pursuit of Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch or Khephren Thuram, both of whom are admired by Jurgen Klopp.

Despite already signing Wataru Endo, CaughtOffside sources suggest that the manager needs something extra in the middle of the park.

Thuram is the more difficult of the pair to acquire, and as the countdown begins, Gravenberch could become a priority capture.

With Ibrahima Konate not convincing on a regular enough basis in the defence, there’s also the opportunity to sound out Antonio Silva, Piero Hincapie and their representatives.

The last few days of the window could, therefore, be amongst Liverpool’s busiest.