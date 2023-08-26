“On the list” – Fabrizio Romano says Chelsea defender could replace Bayern Munich star

Thomas Tuchel could raid his old club for one of their senior first-team players.

That’s according to leading transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, who claims the German manager, now in charge of Bayern Munich, is considering making an approach to sign Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah.

Although Tuchel’s preference would not be to delve into the market in search of a new defender, with Benjamin Pavard closing in on joining Inter Milan, the former Chelsea boss may not have a choice but to sound out a replacement.

And according to Romano, there are two names, including Chalobah, on Bayern Munich’s list of possible replacements.

“Trevoh Chalobah and Lutsharel Geertruida are two names on the list [to replace Pavard], but Bayern are still exploring the market,” the Italian wrote in his exclusive Substack column.

Chalobah, 24, has yet to feature competitively for Mauricio Pochettino this season, and with the Englishman slipping down the Blues’ pecking order, he could be a candidate to be sold before the summer window’s deadline.

Not only that but with his contract next set to expire for another five years, the 24-year-old remains one of the Londoners’ highest-valued players so offloading him could help ease any financial pressures following another window of huge spending by US billionaire owner Todd Boehly.

Since being promoted to Chelsea’s first team in 2021, Chalobah, who is represented by leading agency CAA Base, has directly contributed to five goals in 63 games in all competitions.