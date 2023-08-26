Fabrizio Romano says Chelsea must make ‘crazy bid’ to sign ‘untouchable’ Palace star

Despite spending huge sums already this summer, Chelsea remain in the transfer market for at least one more attacker.

After failing in their pursuit of Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise, the likes of Lyon’s Bradley Barcola have emerged as targets for the boys in Blue.

However, with Barcola, 20, set to snub a move to Stamford Bridge in favour of a move to Paris Saint-Germain (90min), Chelsea’s options remain relatively limited, and with just one week left in the window, time is not on their side.

However, according to a recent report from Chelsea journalist Simon Phillips, another player worth watching is Olise’s teammate Eberechi Eze.

Writing in his most recent Substack column, Phillips said Eze was also included in conversations regarding Olise’s failed transfer.

Irrespective of this though, in a major boost to Palace fans, leading transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, has revealed only a ‘crazy, crazy bid’ from Chelsea, or any other club, would be considered when it comes to the possibility of selling ‘untouchable’ Eze.

“At the moment, I am not aware of any Chelsea contact for Eze,” Romano wrote in his exclusive Substack column.

“Only Manchester City considered him last week but the treble-winners never sent any bid or started any negotiation as he’s considered untouchable by Hodgson and Crystal Palace.

“A crazy, crazy bid would be needed to even be considered – a lot more than the reported £60-65 million fee. From the Eagles’ point-of-view, it is clear – Eze stays!”

During his three years at Selhurst Park, Eze, who has two years left on his deal, has directly contributed to 26 goals in 95 games in all competitions.