FIFA suspend Luis Rubiales from all football related activities for 90 days

It’s become one of the most unsavoury incidents in women’s football, but FIFA have taken matters into their own hands and suspended Spanish Football Federation president, Luis Rubiales, from all football duties for 90 days after his conduct in the immediate aftermath of Spain Women’s World Cup final win over England.

Seen by TV cameras grabbing his crotch in celebration, Rubiales also gave Spain player, Jenni Hermoso, a strong kiss on the lips whilst hugging her tightly as she collected her winner’s medal.

Though laughed off by the player at the time, she was eventually forced to issue a statement to deny that she had solicited the kiss.

Such conduct should have no place in women’s football, let alone when it comes from high-ranking football officers that should know much, much better.

“FIFA reiterates its absolute commitment to respect the integrity of all persons and therefore condemns with the utmost vigour any behaviour to the contrary,” a FIFA statement read (h/t ABC News).

“The FIFA Disciplinary Committee will not provide any further information on these disciplinary proceedings until a final decision has been taken.”

It’s difficult to believe that there’s any coming back from this for Rubiales, given that he really should’ve resigned of his own accord in any event.

Spain’s women’s team had subsequently refused to play under the president, so this first move by FIFA should be seen in a positive light.

More heads undoubtedly need to roll given that it’s believed there were also problems pre-World Cup between coach Jorge Vilda and many players, detailed by the Daily Mail, who also note that Vilda’s entire backroom team resigned on Saturday over the row.