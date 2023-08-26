Though it’s believed that Eddie Howe won’t make any more incoming signings for Newcastle United this summer, players leaving the club isn’t out of the question.

From a Financial Fair Play perspective as much as anything, Howe could accede to requests to leave if it suits the club, and in the case of one player it appears that the manager will allow him to make his own decision on whether he should stay at or leave the club.

The last thing any team needs is a disgruntled player upsetting team equilibrium, and whilst Javier Manquillo has kept his own counsel to this point, another season of playing hardly any matches clearly won’t do.

It’s perhaps the thought of that which could be tempting the player to look elsewhere for employment in the 2023/24 season.

Manquillo will need to make up his mind quickly if he wants a move in the current window, however, given that there are just six days left until it closes until January.

“I’m trying to build the squad as deep as we can for the robust season we have ahead,” Howe was quoted as saying by Newcastle World.

“At the moment, it seems very calm but we’re going to have games coming as soon as this international break comes.

“After that, we’ve got a really intense period of games. We need the depth in the squad. I’d like him (Manquillo) to stay but it’s in his hands.”

It’s a superb ploy by the manager who has dangled enough of a carrot there to ensure Manquillo believes there’s a chance he can make a contribution, whilst at the same time not giving him any guarantees.

By Friday, Howe will know exactly how the land lies and can make adjustments accordingly.