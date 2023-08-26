Super Sunday’s game between Newcastle and Liverpool could have far-reaching consequences in more ways than one.

Four places and one point separate the sides before the kick-off, and whilst a win in the grand scheme of things at this early stage won’t mean much other than bragging rights, to grab three points is also a confidence boost for either team and stops them from playing catch up to the Premier League leaders.

Both teams have had a reasonable transfer window so far, with Eddie Howe likely to be a bit happier than Jurgen Klopp.

The German has been exceptionally quiet in terms of being able to bring players in, and the Reds could arguably do with at least one more player.

More Stories / Latest News “In his hands” – Eddie Howe won’t stop Newcastle stalwart from leaving Video: Maddison opens his Tottenham account after superb move at Bournemouth Manchester United linked with a surprise move for former UCL winner

For the Magpies, Howe has been clear that his transfer business has concluded, however, what happens in the Liverpool game could change that.

“I think unless something happens to a couple of players in one position before the window shutting, we won’t be adding to the squad,” he was quoted as saying by Newcastle World.

What’s almost certain when the teams walk out at to a crescendo of noise at St. James’ Park, is that no quarter will be asked or given by either side.

Games between the two teams are invariably exciting affairs and there’s every possibility that a mistimed challenge in the heat of battle could inadvertently cause Howe to enter the market in the final week.