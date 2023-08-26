Man United line-up: Rare start for Martial as ten Hag looks for another home win

After a dismal performance at White Hart Lane last time out, Man United manager, Erik ten Hag, will be keen to see his team put the record straight against Nottingham Forest.

The Red Devils looked strangely out of sorts against Tottenham Hotspur, who, despite rarely getting out of second gear themselves, still always looked to have too much for their visitors.

That will surely have disappointed the Dutchman who has done well in this summer’s transfer window bringing in the likes of Mason Mount, Rasmus Hojlund and Andre Onana.

The keeper will once again take up residency between the posts, whilst Mount is out injured as is Hojlund, though it’s thought that the Dane isn’t too far away from match fitness.

His inclusion can’t come soon enough for United, who will see Anthony Martial leading the line against the Midlands-based outfit.

The rest of the starting XI basically picks itself at the moment, with the only real surprise perhaps being that exciting wide man, Alejandro Garnacho, has been left on the bench for this one.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Kulusevski sweeps home brilliant second goal for Tottenham West Ham’s Tim Steidten warned over further transfers Midfielder would prefer to join Leeds instead of staying at Champions League club

Just two places separate the two teams who are both locked on three points before the game takes place.

A win on Saturday afternoon will propel either side up into the top six if other results go their way, so the pressure on Martial and his colleagues to deliver is obvious.