Manchester United continue to insist on the signing of 26-year-old midfield powerhouse

Manchester United continue to be linked with a move for the Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, the Red Devils continue to insist on signing the Moroccan international.

The 26-year-old has been a key player for club and country over the past year and he could prove to be a solid acquisition for the Premier League side.

Manchester United need to add some defensive steel and presence in the middle of the park and Amrabat seems like an ideal fit. He could form a quality partnership alongside the Brazilian international Casemiro.

The Moroccan international impressed with his aggression and tenacity during the World Cup and it is no surprise that the top clubs are looking to sign him.

The 26-year-old is at the peak of his powers and he will look to play for a big club. The opportunity to join Manchester United can be hard to turn down.

The Red Devils will be competing in the UEFA Champions League and Amrabat will fancy his chances of competing for major trophies with them.

Erik ten Hag has already sanctioned the departure of Fred earlier this summer and the Red Devils could part ways with Scott McTominay as well.

Signing a central midfielder should be a top priority for Manchester United before the summer transfer window closes.

Amrabat certainly has the physical and technical attributes to thrive in the Premier League and it remains to be seen whether the two clubs can get a deal done.

Apparently, Fiorentina are eyeing up a move for Aster Vranckx as a potential replacement.