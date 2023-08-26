Mason Greenwood threatened to join Premier League rivals in Man United training ground bust-up

Mason Greenwood will not continue as a Manchester United player.

Following a lengthy criminal and internal investigation after Greenwood, 21, was arrested (and later clearer) on suspicion of attempted rape, assault and coercive behaviour, Manchester United released a statement confirming they will be parting ways with the striker.

And now on the lookout for his next club, something the Red Devils have said they’ll ‘help him to achieve’, Greenwood will work toward making a comeback.

However, according to a recent report from the Daily Mail, the 21-year-old’s time at Old Trafford was marred long before last year’s scandal involving a female.

The outlet claims the 21-year-old was involved in a furious training ground bust-up that led to him threatening to quit the club in favour of a move to arch-rivals and noisy neighbours Manchester City.

It has also been revealed how the English striker missed an entire week of training while part of the club’s youth academy.