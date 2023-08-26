Midfielder would prefer to join Leeds instead of staying at Champions League club

Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

According to Ben Jacobs, the midfielder has been linked with a move to Leeds United and the player would be keen on the transfer. Apparently, a deal could be done for a fee of around £5 million.

“With Glen Kamara, that one also has some substance to it as well, in the region of £5million, which could be a bargain. I think the player would prefer the move to Leeds over staying at Rangers. “And from a price point of view, it’s a very decent deal for Leeds who don’t want to spend a ton of money and can get a player that can help them get back up into the Premier League. “There has been a little bit of interest from Middlesbrough as well, so there are a few Championship clubs in the mix, but at the time of recording this, nothing is necessarily done with Kamara yet.”

Leeds could definitely use quality midfield reinforcements and Kamara could be a quality acquisition. It remains to be seen whether he is ready to abandon a Champions League club in favour of a move to the Championship this summer.

Leeds need to bring in quality midfielders and Kamara will add technical ability, composure and defensive quality to the side.

Leeds are certainly one of the biggest English clubs around and they will be desperate to secure promotion back to the Premier League next summer.

They need to bring in quality players in order to return to the top flight immediately and someone like Kamara will certainly help them improve.