Spurs informed on £200k-per week Saudi Pro League winger

Despite signing for Al-Ittihad recently, Jota is expected to leave the Saudi Pro League before the transfer window closes.

That’s according to recent reports which claim the former Celtic winger is set to cut short his time in Saudi despite signing a three-year deal worth £200,000-per week just two months ago (The Sun).

Although it remains unknown exactly why the 24-year-old is set to be pushed out of the lucrative Middle Eastern league prompting a possible return to European football.

And according to 90min’s Graeme Bailey, although the Portugal international’s next destination has yet to be confirmed, one club who have remained informed on his situation is Tottenham Hotspur.

There is an obvious link between player and manager following Jota’s time at Celtic working under current Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou.

However, with just one week left in the Premier League transfer window, one thing is for sure, if Postecoglou is serious about being reunited with his former winger, Spurs will need to act quickly.