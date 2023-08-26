Tottenham Hotspur are hoping to sign Brennan Johnson before the summer transfer window closes.

A report from Football Insider claims that Tottenham are currently working on a late move for the 22-year-old and they will face competition from the likes of Chelsea and West Ham.

Apparently, Tottenham have already held talks with Nottingham Forest regarding a move for the Welsh winger. The 22-year-old is reportedly valued at around £45 million, and it remains to be seen whether Spurs are prepared to spend that kind of money on him.

They need to bring in attacking reinforcements after the departure of Harry Kane and Spurs certainly have the financial resources to sign Johnson now.

Meanwhile, Chelsea failed with their approach to sign Michael Olise and it is no surprise that they are looking at alternatives. The Blues need to add width and creativity to their side as well and Johnson would be a quality acquisition.

Meanwhile, West Ham were toothless in the attack last season and they need to add more cutting edge in the final third. The Hammers are closing in on Mohammed Kudus and it remains to be seen whether they decide to make a move for Johnson as well.

The 22-year-old Nottingham Forest winger scored 10 goals across all competitions last season, and he will look to take the next step in his development. Joining a top-six club like Tottenham will be an exciting opportunity for the player and he is likely to be tempted to join them.

Apparently, he has already informed his friends that he is keen on signing for Tottenham and it remains to be seen whether the two clubs can secure an agreement now.