James Milner joined Brighton and Hove Albion at the start of the season.

However, the 37-year-old has now revealed that Leeds United tried to sign him but their interest came too late.

The former Leeds United midfielder has been linked with a return to Elland Road in the past as well.

However, he had already decided on a move to Brighton before Leeds approached him. The former England international has hinted that Victor Orta might have played a big role in the fact that Leeds came in too late for him.

Milner said: “Leeds were interested very late. When there were changes in the hierarchy there, when somebody left the club, it was all speed ahead, but before that there was no interest. By that point my mind was pretty much made up that Brighton was the right move for me.”

Orta left the club at the start of May and Leeds decided to come in for Milner after that.

The 37-year-old could have been a useful option for Leeds and they could have benefited from his versatility, experience and leadership qualities.

Leeds will be hoping for promotion to the Premier League this season and someone like Milner would have been a key player for them.