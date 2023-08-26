Video: Antonio wrongfoots Brighton defender with a brilliant skill before firing past the keeper to make it 3-0

West Ham have scored two quick goals in the second half to find themselves comfortably leading 3-0 away at Brighton.

Just five minutes after Jarrod Bowen’s exceptional finish, Michail Antonio delivered a brilliant goal of his own to further extend West Ham’s advantage.

It was sublime again from Bowen again, as he expertly controlled a long ball upfield by the West Ham goalkeeper Areola before finding Antonio with a pinpoint pass.

The striker’s first touch is heavy but he quickly makes up for it with sublime skill. He feigns one way and then turns the other way to wrongfoot Webster, before firing it into the bottom corner.

West Ham are surely on their way to victory now.

Watch the goal below:

??| GOAL: Antonio makes it three. Brighton 0-3 West Ham pic.twitter.com/LmboRzByDo — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) August 26, 2023