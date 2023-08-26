Video: Awkward moment as Antonella Roccuzzo almost kisses Jordi Alba thinking it is Messi

Lionel Messi and family have been loving life in USA since their summer more to David Beckham’s Inter Miami.

The World Cup winner has been back to absolute best scoring 10 goals and assisting 3 in 8 appearances so far, helping the club win their first ever trophy.

David Beckham has also brought in Messi’s former Barcelona teammates Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets to the club who too have made a big difference.

Messi inspired yet another win this past Wednesday helping Inter Miami qualify for US Open Cup final.

After the game, there was an extremely awkward moment between Lionel Messi’s wife Antonella and teammate Jordi Alba.

In the now viral video, Antonella can be seen on the pitch looking for her husband to congratulate him for the win. She appears to confuse Jordi Alba with Messi and goes in for a kiss on the lips before realising last minute leading up to a very awkward few seconds. They end up awkwardly hugging as Alba proceeds to greet Messi’s kids.

Watch below:

Antonella appears to mistake Jordi Alba for Messi and goes in for a kiss only to realise last minute. So awkward!! ?pic.twitter.com/ywAYIi2bh2 — Football Paparazzi (@FutbalPaparazzi) August 26, 2023