Video: Casemiro misses an absolute sitter from 6 yards out – Miss of the season contender?

Casemiro has missed a golden opportunity to equalise for Manchester United against Nottingham Forest.

Nottingham took a surprise two goal lead inside the first five minutes thanks to goals from Awoniyi and Willy Boly.

It took Manchester United some time to register what has just happened but they eventually got some control on the game. And they soon got back in it as Christian Eriksen finished off with a classy finish from a Rashford assist.

And Casemiro could have equalised 10 minutes later but produced a shocking miss from less than 6 yards out.

Bruno Fernandes’ corner reaches the former Real Madrid midfielder who is left completely unmarked at the back post but somehow he missed the header from point black range.

Watch the shocking miss below: