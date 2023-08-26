Video: Christian Eriksen pulls one back for Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest

Christian Eriksen has pulled one back for Manchester United with a neat finish.

Nottingham Forest scored two quick goals inside the first five minutes of the game to take a shock 2-0 lead at Old Trafford.

However, United managed to took control of the game after some time and got one back. Marcus Rashford did extremely well to get inside the box before finding Christian Eriksen with a low cross which was finished off expertly by the Dane.

Watch the goal below:

¡DESCUENTA EL UNITED! Rashford desbordó por izquierda y se la sirvió a Eriksen para sentenciar el 1-2 ante el Forest en la #Premier. ? Mirá la #Premier por #StarPlusLA | #MiraloEnStarPlus pic.twitter.com/R2sYFd6R4J — SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) August 26, 2023