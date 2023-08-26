Video: Gillingham players hurt as car takes out brick wall in high-speed smash

Posted by

Gillingham Football Club players were lucky to be alive on Friday night after footage emerged of a car in which they were travelling smashed into a wall.

What seems to be a BMW appears at speed from underneath a railway bridge and skids on something before the driver clearly loses control.

More Stories / Latest News
“In his hands” – Eddie Howe won’t stop Newcastle stalwart from leaving
Video: Maddison opens his Tottenham account after superb move at Bournemouth
Liverpool game could change Howe’s mind over Newcastle signings

As the car veers to one side of the rode the brakes lock on, but this only serves to ensure the car skids back across the road and into a neighbours brick wall, which is obliterated by the impact.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.