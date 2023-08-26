Gillingham Football Club players were lucky to be alive on Friday night after footage emerged of a car in which they were travelling smashed into a wall.

What seems to be a BMW appears at speed from underneath a railway bridge and skids on something before the driver clearly loses control.

More Stories / Latest News “In his hands” – Eddie Howe won’t stop Newcastle stalwart from leaving Video: Maddison opens his Tottenham account after superb move at Bournemouth Liverpool game could change Howe’s mind over Newcastle signings

As the car veers to one side of the rode the brakes lock on, but this only serves to ensure the car skids back across the road and into a neighbours brick wall, which is obliterated by the impact.