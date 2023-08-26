Video: Huge defensive mistake by Brighton is capitalised upon as Ward-Prowse opens his West Ham account

West Ham’s opener at Brighton and Hove Albion saw James Ward-Prowse open his account, but his goal owed much to a huge mistake by the Seagulls defence and the dogged determination of Michail Antonio.
With Adam Webster looking to shepherd the ball out of play, he was put under pressure by Antonio, and his attempted back pass only ended up landing in a ‘no man’s land.’
The Hammers striker pounced on the loose ball and eventually squared the ball for Ward-Prowse who smashed home.
James Ward-Prowse with his FIRST goal for West Ham
And his 50th Premier League goal
James Ward Prowse SCORES!!
0-1 Brighton vs West Ham United
WATCH EVERY GOAL ? https://t.co/2w98QqADfX#PL #PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/E7D66dNHIE
