Video: Huge defensive mistake by Brighton is capitalised upon as Ward-Prowse opens his West Ham account

West Ham’s opener at Brighton and Hove Albion saw James Ward-Prowse open his account, but his goal owed much to a huge mistake by the Seagulls defence and the dogged determination of Michail Antonio.

With Adam Webster looking to shepherd the ball out of play, he was put under pressure by Antonio, and his attempted back pass only ended up landing in a ‘no man’s land.’

More Stories / Latest News Exclusive: Liverpool exploring options for Salah replacement after £100m offer Eddie Howe blocks potential exit of 27-year-old left-back West Ham team news: Edson Alvarez earns first start against Brighton

The Hammers striker pounced on the loose ball and eventually squared the ball for Ward-Prowse who smashed home.

James Ward-Prowse with his FIRST goal for West Ham ? And his 5??0??th Premier League goal ? pic.twitter.com/fD86aVPfpJ — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 26, 2023

Pictures from Sky Sports and Fubo TV