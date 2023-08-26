Video: Huge Saka mistake sees Fulham take first-minute lead at Arsenal

Just as happened against Bournemouth and Southampton last season, Arsenal were hit with an early sucker punch by Fulham at the Emirates Stadium.

There was no danger to the home side at all until a lazy ball from Bukayo Saka left Aaron Ramsdale exposed after the Gunners defence had all moved up.

With the keeper back-pedalling, Andreas Pereira looked as though he was trying to chip the keeper but he caught him off guard instead by stroking the ball into the bottom corner with less than a minute on the clock.

GOAL! UNDER 1 MINUTE IN ANDREAS PEREIRA OPENS THE SCORES AGAINST TITLE CONTENDERS ARSENALS?!!! pic.twitter.com/tf76xPMtYh — ?Kobi (@UTDKobi) August 26, 2023

Pictures from beIN Sports and FuboTV