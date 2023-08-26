Video: Jarrod Bowen scores West Ham’s second at Brighton after superb counter

Brighton and Hove Albion West Ham FC
Posted by

Prior to Saturday night’s fixture West Ham hadn’t beaten Brighton for years, but Jarrod Bowen’s goal for the visitors, the second of the game for the Hammers, looked to have knocked the stuffing out of the Seagulls.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side had been flying high prior to the match though they were undone by James Ward-Prowse in the first-half, before a swift break from Said Benrahma had the hosts on the back foot.

More Stories / Latest News
Video; Man United fans stage mass protest against the Glazer family
Video: Awkward moment as Antonella Roccuzzo almost kisses Jordi Alba thinking it is Messi
FIFA suspend Luis Rubiales from all football related activities for 90 days

His super cross was met by Bowen who made no mistake.

Pictures from Sky Sports and Fubo TV

More Stories Jarrod Bowen Said Benrahma

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.