Video: Jarrod Bowen scores West Ham’s second at Brighton after superb counter

Prior to Saturday night’s fixture West Ham hadn’t beaten Brighton for years, but Jarrod Bowen’s goal for the visitors, the second of the game for the Hammers, looked to have knocked the stuffing out of the Seagulls.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side had been flying high prior to the match though they were undone by James Ward-Prowse in the first-half, before a swift break from Said Benrahma had the hosts on the back foot.

His super cross was met by Bowen who made no mistake.

WHAT A TOUCH AND WHAT A GOAL FROM JARROD BOWEN! West Ham's lead doubles ? pic.twitter.com/5AWxVdRUrx — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 26, 2023

Pictures from Sky Sports and Fubo TV