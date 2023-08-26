Video: Joao Palhinha powers home late equaliser at Arsenal for 10-man Fulham

Despite being a man down and losing 2-1 Fulham weren’t giving up at Arsenal, and they got their reward thanks to some terrible Gunners marking at a corner with Joao Palhinha driving home a late equaliser.

Marco Silva’s side had taken the lead in the opening minute, mirroring what both Southampton and Bournemouth had done at the Emirates Stadium last season.

It took until midway through the second half for the hosts to make the breakthrough, with Fabio Vieira instrumental in both Arsenal goals scored within two minutes of each other through Bukayo Saka – from the spot – and Eddie Nketiah.

With Calvin Bassey then shown a red card on his full debut for the Cottagers, there was a mountain to climb for them, but Palhinha was in the right place to send the away fans wild.

Pictures from Canal Foot+ and Fubo TV