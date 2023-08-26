Video: Kai Havertz leaves Arsenal fans frustrated after comical pass vs Fulham

Kai Havertz has not had the greatest of starts to his Arsenal career failing to impress with his performances so far.

In the first half against Fulham, Havertz found himself involved in a couple of comical moments that raised eyebrows.

Early in the game, he missed what should have been an easy scoring opportunity, instead clearing the ball away from the goal.

Moments later, when Martinelli attempted a one-two play with Havertz, the German international was unable to anticipate his teammate’s move, and ended up almost passing it out of the play leaving Arsenal fans very frustrated.

Martinelli: one-two ball Havertz: we don’t do that here pic.twitter.com/hiQa7lE1Om — CfcMila (@Davidmila7) August 26, 2023