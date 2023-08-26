Video: Kevin Schade scores goal of the season contender for Brentford

It might only be the third week of the 2023/24 Premier League season, but Brentford’s Kevin Schade could’ve already scored the goal of the campaign.

The west Londoners were hosting Crystal Palace in one of the 3pm kick-offs on Saturday, and 18 minutes in, Roy Hodgson’s side could scarcely have believed what would happen next after Schade picked up the ball midway between the centre circle and Palace’s goal, but wide out on the left side.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Casemiro misses an absolute sitter from 6 yards out – Miss of the season contender? Video: Tottenham manager Postecoglou has TNT Sports presenters in stitches after suggestive quip Video: Christian Eriksen pulls one back for Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest

Allowed to make his way into the area, he twisted and turned before unleashing a ferocious shot that sent the home crowd wild.

Kevin Schade scores for Brentford! MIGHT BE THE GOAL OF THE SEASON ??? pic.twitter.com/bOIZpc0HnN — Sara ? (@SaraFCBi) August 26, 2023

Pictures from Canal Foot+ and FuboTV