Video: Kevin Schade scores goal of the season contender for Brentford

Brentford FC Crystal Palace FC
It might only be the third week of the 2023/24 Premier League season, but Brentford’s Kevin Schade could’ve already scored the goal of the campaign.

The west Londoners were hosting Crystal Palace in one of the 3pm kick-offs on Saturday, and 18 minutes in, Roy Hodgson’s side could scarcely have believed what would happen next after Schade picked up the ball midway between the centre circle and Palace’s goal, but wide out on the left side.

Allowed to make his way into the area, he twisted and turned before unleashing a ferocious shot that sent the home crowd wild.

Pictures from Canal Foot+ and FuboTV

