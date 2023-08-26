Video: Kulusevski sweeps home brilliant second goal for Tottenham

AFC Bournemouth Tottenham FC
Just when Tottenham needed something to release the pressure that Bournemouth were putting on them, Dejan Kulusevski came up with a brilliant finish.

The Cherries had begun the second half much better than they had in the first 45 and, but for their finishing, could’ve at least been back on terms.

However, their profligacy in front of goal came back to haunt them as Spurs once against tore them apart with some brilliant passing.

When Destiny Udogie managed to cut a ball back from the byline, Kulusevski had three Bournemouth players between him and the ball but he still managed to get their first and arrow the ball beyond Neto.

