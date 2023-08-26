Video: Maddison opens his Tottenham account after superb move at Bournemouth

In the Saturday lunchtime kick-off, James Maddison opened his account for Tottenham at Bournemouth with a simple finish.

The Cherries sat off the visitors as they passed the ball around crisply, before a ball into Pape Sarr saw the pace quicken and his brilliant through ball found Maddison in acres of space.

As Neto came out to narrow the angle the Spurs man swept the ball past him, and as TV pictures would show, manager, Ange Postecoglou, certainly enjoyed it.

James Maddison is off the mark for Spurs! ?? A lovely move and finish ? ? Watch live on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/5lI9vAcBs0 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) August 26, 2023

