Video; Man United fans stage mass protest against the Glazer family

With the ownership of Man United still in the hands of the Glazer family, fans of the club took the opportunity to stage a mass protest at Old Trafford after their fixture against Nottingham Forest.

It’s been nine months since the Glazer’s decided to test the waters and see if anyone would buy the club from them at a potential world record price.

Despite Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe conducting themselves entirely properly throughout the takeover process, nothing has changed as of now.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Awkward moment as Antonella Roccuzzo almost kisses Jordi Alba thinking it is Messi FIFA suspend Luis Rubiales from all football related activities for 90 days Video: Huge defensive mistake by Brighton is capitalised upon as Ward-Prowse opens his West Ham account

That’s clearly riled the supporters who massed in the Stretford End to let the Glazer’s know their feelings.