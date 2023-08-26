Video: Manchester United complete comeback as Bruno makes it 3-2 from the spot

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes scores from the spot to complete a stunning comeback.

Rashford was brought down inside the box by Nottingham defender Danilo. After a brief VAR review the decision stood and Bruno Fernandes stepped up to take it and calmly slotted it past Turner.

Nottingham Forest scored two quick goals in the first five minutes of the game to take a surprise 2-0 lead at Old Trafford.

But it did not take Manchester United long to recover as Eriksen scored one back in the first half. Casemiro missed a golden chance to equalise in the first half but redeemed himself with a brilliant goal early in the second half to make it 2-2.

Watch below:

Things go from bad to worse for Nottingham Forest. A red card followed by a penalty for Bruno Fernandes after a foul on Marcus Rashford.#MUNNFO | ?: Peacock pic.twitter.com/Yg7QK0cr6I — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) August 26, 2023

It looks unlikely that a 10 men Nottingham will be able to get a late equaliser.