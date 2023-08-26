Video: Nketiah makes in two goals in three minutes as Arsenal turn around the match against Fulham

They’d been up against it for long periods, but Arsenal turned the game against Fulham around with two goals in three minutes from Bukayo Saka and Eddie Nketiah.

The Cottagers had opened the scoring in the opening minute and were good value for their lead at half-time.

Mikel Arteta’s side came out with the bit between their teeth in the second half, and once Saka had dispatched a penalty after Kenny Tete had upended Fabio Vieira, it was all hands to the pump.

Fulham did have a man down as Vieira’s pinpoint cross two minutes later was stroked home by Nketiah, leading to some controversy, but the goal was allowed to stand.

SUPER SUB EDDIE NKETIAH TAKES THE COMEBACK LEAD!!!

SUPER SUB FÁBIO VIEIRA WITH A GREAT ASSIST!!!pic.twitter.com/NXYM3L0Dv6 — Football Report (@FootballReprt) August 26, 2023

Pictures from Canal Foot+ and FuboTV