Video: Nottingham Forest have scored twice inside 5 minutes leaving Manchester United shell-shocked

Incredible start to the game at Old Trafford as Nottingham Forest have taken a two goal lead within the first 5 minutes of the game.

Taiwo Awoniyi scored the opener from a Manchester United corner. Bruno Fernandes’ corner is cleared away and Awoniyi receives the ball from Gibbs-White on the halfway line.

The striker did well to intercept the ball near the halfway line, and then showcased impressive speed and composure, evading a back-tracking Marcus Rashford to slot his low finish past Onana who was left embarrassed.

Only moments later, Nottingham Forest found the back of the net again. The Manchester United defense was caught off guard once more, this time from a Forest free-kick.

The ball, delivered from a right-sided free-kick, took a couple of deflections before finding Boly, who headed it in from close range to double Forest’s lead.

