Video: Nottingham Forest have scored twice inside 5 minutes leaving Manchester United shell-shocked

Incredible start to the game at Old Trafford as Nottingham Forest have taken a two goal lead within the first 5 minutes of the game.
Taiwo Awoniyi scored the opener from a Manchester United corner. Bruno Fernandes’ corner is cleared away and Awoniyi receives the ball from Gibbs-White on the halfway line.
The striker did well to intercept the ball near the halfway line, and then showcased impressive speed and composure, evading a back-tracking Marcus Rashford to slot his low finish past Onana who was left embarrassed.
GOAL! Man United 0-1 Nottingham Forest (Awoniyi) #MUNNFO
Only moments later, Nottingham Forest found the back of the net again. The Manchester United defense was caught off guard once more, this time from a Forest free-kick.
The ball, delivered from a right-sided free-kick, took a couple of deflections before finding Boly, who headed it in from close range to double Forest’s lead.
NOTTINGHAM FOREST! ?
TWO GOALS IN FOUR MINUTES AGAINST MANCHESTER UNITED!
GOAL! Man United 0-2 Nottingham Forest (Boly) #MUNNFO
