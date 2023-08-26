Video: Pochettino’s embarrassing post-match presser moment- has no idea who two Chelsea players are

Mauricio Pochettino found himself in an embarrassing situation during a post-match press conference when he was asked about Chelsea players Malang Sarr and Jamie Cumming.

During the press conference following the win over Luton Town, the reporter asked about the two players.

The manager had no clue who they were and had to be informed that they are players who are currently at Chelsea, leaving Pochettino baffled and speechless.

It was an embarassing moment for the club manager not to know his own players and the former Spurs manager tried to cover himself by suggesting he was left surprised by the question

He said:

“I don’t know because you surprised me, it’s like you punch like this.”Because we were talking about Luton.”

They got so many players that their own manager can’t even remember the irrelevant names ??? https://t.co/Xe3NVItR82 — ZMU (@TekkersSZN) August 26, 2023