Video: Sadio Mane’s hilarious reaction to meeting teammates’ identical twin in opposition team

Al Nassr
Posted by

Sadio Mane, who recently moved to Saudi club Al-Nassr, found himself in an amusing situation during a match.

Mane is now teammates with Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr. Another teammate, Ali Lajami, has an identical twin, Qassem Lajami, who plays for Al-Fateh.

And when the two sides met on Friday, Sadio Mane was left quite baffled to see himself shaking hands with his teammate’s lookalike in the opposition team.

The video shows his confused expression as he hilariously double-checks to ensure what he’s seeing before proceeding with the handshakes.

Watch below:

 

