Video: Tottenham manager Postecoglou has TNT Sports presenters in stitches after suggestive quip

Delighted after a 2-0 win over Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday lunchtime, Tottenham Hotspur manager, Ange Postecoglou, soon had the TNT Sports presenters in stitches with a suggestive quip at the start of his post-match interview.

The Australian made his way to the studio to join Joe Cole and Peter Crouch on the sofa, and as he was having his mic attached, his “introduce yourself first mate” jibe had everyone in fits of giggles.

He went on to explain how his side won the game and the expectations he places on his squad.

If Spurs continue to play in the same way for the rest of the 2023/24 season, success is almost assured.

Pictures from TNT Sports