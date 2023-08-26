Video: What a goal! Casemiro finishes off a brilliant Manchester United move to make it 2-2

Casemiro has bounced back from his earlier miss in the first half by netting an equalising goal for Manchester United early in the second half.

The goal came from a brilliantly worked free-kick from Manchester United. Bruno Fernandes took the freekick and passed it to Marcus Rashford who was standing couple of yards outside from the penalty box.

The Portuguese then continued to make his run inside the penalty box as Rashford played a delightful cross in for him. The Nottingham Forest defenders are caught ball watching leaving Bruno completely unmarked as he headed the ball across the box for Casemiro who expertly finished the brilliant Manchester United move.

Can they go on to win from here?

Watch below:

Redemption for Casemiro! pic.twitter.com/W2ccYr0ltG — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) August 26, 2023

??| GOAL: Casemiro scores the EQUALISER. Manchester United 2-2 Nottingham Forest pic.twitter.com/vbLWs9fF0r — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) August 26, 2023