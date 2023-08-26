West Ham United are looking to add more quality to their midfield and they have identified Ibrahim Sangaré as a potential target.

A report from Football Insider claims that the London club have made an enquiry for the PSV Eindhoven midfielder.

The 25-year-old is reportedly a target for Nottingham Forest as well and the Premier League side have offered to take the player on loan for the remainder of the season with an obligation to buy.

Sangare has a £32 million release clause in his contract and it remains to be seen whether West Ham are prepared to trigger it before the window closes.

The Hammers have already signed Edson Alvarez after the departure of Declan Rice and they could certainly use another powerful presence in the middle of the park.

Sangaré is likely to be tempted to move to the Premier League and the opportunity to play for West Ham will be an attractive option for him. The Hammers will be competing in the UEFA Europa League and they need a deeper squad in order to do well across multiple competitions.

Sangaré could form a quality partnership alongside Alvarez at the heart of the West Ham midfield. He will add defensive cover, physicality and drive to the side.

The 25-year-old certainly has the physical and technical attributes to succeed in the Premier League and it remains to be seen where he ends up. West Ham certainly have the finances to get the deal done, especially after selling Rice for a club record fee.