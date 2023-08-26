West Ham hold transfer talks with agents of 18-year-old defensive target

West Ham United are keen on signing the Real Valladolid defender Ivan Fresneda.

According to reports, the agent of the 18-year-old defender has travelled to England for talks with the Hammers.

Apparently, Crystal Palace are keen on the player as well. It remains to be seen where he ends up after the transfer window closes.

The 18-year-old is rated highly around Europe and he has a big future ahead of him. He could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for the Hammers.

West Ham will be competing in the UEFA Europa League and they should be able to fend off the competition from the likes of Palace for the player.

They have the financial resources to get the deal done as well.

Fresneda is likely to be attracted to the idea of playing in the Premier League and it would be an exciting next step in his career.

The Hammers need to improve defensively this summer. They were quite vulnerable at the back last year and they will have to plug the gaps in the defence if they want to do well this season.

