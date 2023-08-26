West Ham team news: Edson Alvarez earns first start against Brighton

David Moyes takes his West Ham side to the AMEX Stadium for the Saturday night fixture against Brighton and Hove Albion, and the Scot has handed Edson Alvarez his first start since joining the club from Ajax.

The Hammers have an awful record when playing the Seagulls down on the south coast, with 11 v 11 noting that they haven’t won in their last six visits, dating back to 2018.

Indeed, they haven’t beaten Brighton in any of their last 12 games, and you have to go back to October 2011 for the last time the east Londoners emerged victorious against this opponent when playing away.

Our Hammers to face Brighton ?? pic.twitter.com/0o6yiSXlhw — West Ham United (@WestHam) August 26, 2023

Though Lucas Paqueta might be expected to provide some creativity in the middle of the park for the visitors, Pablo Fornals and Said Benrahma, who are both match winners on their day, have been put on the bench.

Michail Antonio leads the line as usual, with Jarrod Bowen in behind and no doubt hoping to continue his recent good form.

James Ward-Prowse, whose set pieces and range of passing caused Chelsea problems last time out, starts in midfield alongside Alvarez and Tomas Soucek.

A strong back four of Vladimir Coufal, Kurt Zouma, Angelo Ogbonna and Emerson, will provide a tough test for Roberto De Zerbi’s swashbuckling side, with Alphonse Areola completing the starting XI.