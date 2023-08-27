Aston Villa midfielder Philippe Coutinho is reportedly getting closer to leaving Villa Park.

With much enthusiasm, the Brazilian international player joined at Villa Park in 2022, first on loan and then permanently. During his first few months at Villa, Coutinho displayed glimmers of his talent.

Fabrizio Romano took platform X with a ground-breaking update on Coutinho’s future.

According to the transfer insider, the £125,000 per week star has reached a personal agreement over a transfer to Al Duhail in Qatar.