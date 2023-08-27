Chelsea plotting late move for 22-year-old with 20 goal contributions last season

Chelsea are reportedly keen on the Dutch defender Jeremie Frimpong.

According to a report from Fichajes, Chelsea are weighing up a move for the 22-year-old Bayer Leverkusen defender and it remains to be seen whether they can get a deal done.

The 22-year-old has been a key performer for the German club over the past year and he contributed nine goals and 11 assists across all competitions last season.

Frimpong has started the current campaign in impressive form as well and he has already scored twice for the German outfit.

The 22-year-old will add a new dimension to the Chelsea attack going forward and he will help out defensively as well.

Reece James is currently sidelined with an injury. The England international has had his fair share of injury problems over the past year.

It is no surprise that the Blues are looking to bring in another specialist right-back before the summer transfer window closes.

Frimpong has the potential to develop into a top-class player and a move to Chelsea would be an exciting step up in his career.

The Dutchman will look to prove himself at the highest level and a move to the Premier League will be hard to turn down.

The report claims that Leverkusen are reluctant to sell the defender unless there is a substantial offer this summer.

The 22-year-old can operate as a wing-back as well as a full-back. His versatility will be an added bonus for Chelsea and Mauricio Pochettino if they manage to sign him this summer.