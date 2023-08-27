Chelsea refuse to pay any of Romelu Lukaku’s wages if he leaves Stamford Bridge on loan

AS Roma are closing in on a loan deal for Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku but the Blues will refuse to pay any of the striker’s wages in order to make it happen.

The Belgian star has been a topic of conversation throughout the summer having returned to Chelsea after a loan spell at Inter Milan last season. The Champions League finalists wanted to bring the 30-year-old back but the Chelsea star flirted with Juventus, which ruined a return to the San Siro. Juve fans then protested the arrival of the former Inter star, which has left Lukaku’s future in limbo.

That is until Roma arrived on the scene and the Giallorossi are now closing in on an agreement with Chelsea over a loan deal, which will include a £8m-£9m fee.

According to Matt Law, talks are ongoing over Lukaku’s wages which Chelsea will not contribute to, so the player will have to take a cut of about £7m-a-year.

The return of Lukaku in 2021 has been a disaster for Chelsea as he seems to be a player who continually gives them problems. The London club are right to not pay any of the striker’s wages as if the deal will be a loan move, it is the least Roma could do, seeing as the Blues were hoping for a permanent transfer.

Lukaku is likely to take the place of Andrea Belotti in Jose Mourinho’s team and over the season will partner Tammy Abraham up front in the Italian capital. The Rome-based outfit will be looking to qualify for the Champions League this season and will hope the Belgium striker’s goals will help them achieve that.