David Moyes could offload West Ham first-team striker on deadline day

West Ham could be subject to a late transfer approach from Everton for one of their first-team players.

That’s according to recent reports, which claim the Toffees have earmarked a potential late move for striker Danny Ings to help ease their struggles in front of goal after failing to score in any of their first three Premier League games.

Everton’s first-choice signing is thought to be Southampton’s Che Adams, but with the Saints reluctant to sell, the Merseyside club are struggling to get a deal across the line.

And that could prompt a late dash from Sean Dyche to be reunited with one of his old Burnley forwards.

However, although West Ham are thought to be open to allowing Ings to leave, a replacement would be needed so an approach too late in the window from Everton could see Dyche come up short in his attempts to sign a new hitman.

