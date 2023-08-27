Crystal Palace preparing to offer fan-favourite new £5m-per year contract

Crystal Palace are reportedly preparing to offer one of their best players a new contract.

That’s according to a recent report from The Sun, who claim Eberechi Eze is in line for a new bumper contract.

The Eagles are thought to be keen to fend off high-profile interest in their prize asset. Chelsea have continually been linked with a summer approach for Eze, 25, but after being left red-faced following their earlier rejection by teammate Michael Olise, the Blues have understandably kept their distance.

And now in an attempt to tie the 25-year-old down, Palace are thought to be prepared to increase his salary to around £5 million-per year.

The creative midfielder’s new deal would also include a fixed release clause, allowing him to leave the club in the future, but this figure is likely to be one Palace would profit immensely from.

During his three years at Selhurst Park, Eze, who joined from QPR for less than £20 million (TM), has so far directly contributed to 26 goals from 96 games in all competitions.