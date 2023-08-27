Player Eddie Howe has been loyal to could seal Newcastle deadline day exit

Newcastle United could be set to lose a first-team player on deadline day.

That’s according to Sky Sports News journalist Dharmesh Sheth, who has reported Magpies captain Jamaal Lascelles is attracting interest from clubs throughout Europe.

Despite starting just four Premier League games last season, Eddie Howe confirmed that Lascelles will remain the side’s captain.

However, with Sven Botman and Fabian Schar well ahead of the English centre-back, his days on Tyneside appear numbered.

And according to Sheth, Turkish side Besiktas are preparing to make a late approach for the 29-year-old.

During his nine years at St. James’ Park, Lascelles, who has 12 months left on his contract, has directly contributed to 18 goals from 225 games in all competitions.

