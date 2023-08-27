Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano provides an update on two potential West Ham deals

West Ham currently sit top of the Premier League table after a positive start to the campaign and David Moyes is not done adding to his squad this summer.

The Hammers have put the money they received for Declan Rice to good use and have made some impressive signings so far with Edson Alvarez and James Ward-Prowse being the two biggest. Mohammed Kudus is set to follow from Ajax in the coming days as the London club continue to bring in talented stars to challenge at the top half of the league.

Two names that have also been linked to West Ham in recent days are Sevilla’s Youssef En-Nesyri and PSV’s Ibrahim Sangaré, and Fabrizio Romano has the latest on both deals.

Writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Fabrizio Romano says that talks are currently taking place for En-Nesyri to move to West Ham, while the Sangare deal is a little more complicated.

Romano said about the Sevilla striker: “It is true that En-Nesyri is one of the targets on West Ham’s transfer list for the remainder of the window. Talks are taking place to get the deal over the line but nothing is done yet as they are still negotiating while I’m writing.”

The transfer journalist went on to say about Sangare: “Sticking with West Ham, Sangaré is a target for the Hammers but the player is on the transfer lists of many clubs, so it is not an easy one to get done at this stage.”