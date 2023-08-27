Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano says Man City will push for Premier League star this week with player wanting to move

Man City are not done in the transfer market this summer and go into the final week of the window looking to add the final piece to their squad for the 2023/24 campaign. 

Pep Guardiola has already made some big signings this summer with Josko Gvardiol, Mateo Kovacic and Jeremy Doku all arriving at the Etihad Stadium; but an injury to Kevin De Bruyne during the opening match of the Premier League season has left the Treble winners on the lookout for a replacement for the Belgian.

One name that is on City’s list is Wolves’ Matheus Nunes, who arrived in the Premier League last summer from Sporting CP. The Portuguese star had an impressive opening campaign in England, which has seemingly caught the interest of Man City.

Man City want Matheus Nunes
Writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Fabrizio Romano states that Man City insist on getting Nunes before the transfer window shuts and will push next week to make it happen.

The transfer expert wrote: “Having already secured big deals this summer, Manchester City will push for Wolves’ Matheus Nunes in the coming days. City are insisting on making the move happen after their initial €55m bid was rejected, but the Manchester club will bid again. The player wants to move to the Premier League champions and I think there’s a chance to make it happen before the transfer window shuts.”

