Exclusive: Man United turn to Chelsea star to cover Luke Shaw injury reports transfer expert

Erik ten Hag received a big blow this week as one of his key players, Luke Shaw, is set to be out for months after picking up an injury in training, leaving the Red Devils to enter the transfer market for a replacement.

The injury to the left-back is feared to be worse than originally believed and the Englishman could now be out of action for around two months, reports the Daily Mail. Ten Hag brought in cover for Shaw last summer in the form of Tyrell Malacia, but the 24-year-old has injury issues of his own and is not available for selection at present.

That leaves Man United pointing towards making an unexpected signing in the transfer window and according to Fabrizio Romano, the Manchester club have enquired about Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella as a short-term replacement for Shaw.

Writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Fabrizio Romano said about Man United’s move for Cucurella: “Man United manager Erik ten Hag received a blow this week regarding the injury news of Luke Shaw but the club are in the market for a new left-back. United have had contact with three/four players as they look for a last-minute deal over the final week of the transfer window. Discussions are taking place.

“One player Man United have enquired about is Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella. There is a chance that the player will leave Stamford Bridge before the transfer window shuts and United are one club interested, although there is nothing concrete yet.”