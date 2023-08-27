“F*** off, do not touch me”: Virgil Van Dijk’s x-rated reaction to red card sparks talk of extended ban

The match between Newcastle and Liverpool has been marked by its fiery nature and a series of controversial decisions that have added to the tension.

The drama began early in the game when referee John Brooks issued a yellow card to Trent Alexander-Arnold in the 6th minute for his frustration-driven act of throwing the ball away.

The right-back was fortunate to escape a possible second yellow just moments later for a challenge, which raised eyebrows.

However, the game’s pivotal moment came when Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk was shown a red card following a challenge on Newcastle’s Isak.

The decision sparked immediate outrage from the Liverpool players who deemed the punishment excessively severe.

In partiuclar Van Dijk was seen absolutely raging as he was told to walk off. As he was leaving the pitch, he engaged in a heated exchange with the fourth official. A video captured him appearing to tell the official, “F**k off, do not touch me.”

This furious reaction from Van Dijk could potentially lead to further disciplinary action from the FA, potentially resulting in an extended ban and/or a fine.